Riyadh -- Under the patronage of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the Acting President of the Transport General Authority Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, presented the Trial operating license for the hydrogen train to the CEO of Saudi Arabia Railways Dr. Bashar bin Khaled Al-Malik.

This marks a significant milestone in the path towards sustainable and innovative railway transportation in the Kingdom.

The hydrogen train is a prominent innovation in rail transport, as it produces the energy required to operate trains without any carbon emissions.

This achievement aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics, which aims to reduce carbon emissions in transport activities by 25% by 2030.

This accomplishment serves as an important step towards enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leading logistics center.

The implementation of the hydrogen train technology will significantly increase the efficiency of commercial transport and contribute to the sustainability of railway transportation.

This aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative, which seeks to promote environmental balance and support national sustainability efforts. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing safe and reliable services while prioritizing the well-being of humans and the environment.