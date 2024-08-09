Riyadh: The ports overseen by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) witnessed a 9.11% increase in the volume of cargo handling during July this year, which reached 27,382,403 tons; it handled 25,096,888 tons in the same month of last year.



According to Mawani data, the number of inbound containers rose by 15.72%, to 271,465, over the 234,592 containers in the same month last year. However, the number of outbound containers decreased by 2.50%, to 243,758, compared to 250,003 containers in the same period of 2023.



The total general cargo amounted to 701,606 tons, solid bulk cargo reached 4,482,634 tons, and liquid bulk cargo 15,349,511 tons. The ports also received 506,016 heads of livestock, a 127.60% jump compared to 222,327 in the same period of 2023.



Handled containers stood at 645,019, down 14.40% from 753,496 containers last year.



Transshipment containers decreased by 51.73%, to 129,797, compared to the 268,901 containers in 2023. Maritime traffic also declined by 11.24%, to 908 ships, versus 1,023 ships in 2023, while passenger numbers dropped 31.80%, to 52,191 from 76,532 last year. Vehicle traffic saw an 8.64% decrease, to 90,471, from 99,026 in the previous year.



Mawani's ports achieved a 9.16% increase in cargo handling volumes, to 27,640,795 tons in June 2024. The number of outbound containers rose by 7.78%, to 228,031. In comparison, inbound containers increased by 9.85%, to 245,569, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s objectives of solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global logistics hub.