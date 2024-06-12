MAKKAH — The Saudi Transport General Authority has launched a mobile control and monitoring center for the first time during the Hajj season.



The center operates through sensors distributed on all major roads to monitor in real time the movement of public transport vehicles within Makkah and the Holy Sites.

This is to measure the traffic density of vehicles along the paths designated for the transportation of pilgrims during the Hajj season. Hence, it is possible to distribute the workforce and field observers in accordance with the actual requirements, in addition to conducting immediate inspection of vehicles through the center’s 360-degree surround view cameras.



The mobile control and monitoring center was developed by specialized Saudi experts in accordance with the latest technologies. It represents an integrated technical system linked to all other relevant systems to contribute to supporting the necessary decision-making to ensure the safety and comfort of the pilgrims.

