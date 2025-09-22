The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has opened the registration phase for companies interested in bidding to deliver the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Designed to operate at 250 km/h, the line will connect King Salman International Airport (KSIA), King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) and Qiddiya City in about 30 minutes.

The service will be a core component of Riyadh’s multimodal transport system and will integrate seamlessly with the newly launched Riyadh Public Transport (RPT) network.

The project advances RCRC’s strategy—coordinated with NCP and QIC—to forge high-impact partnerships with the private sector to expand sustainable mobility, enhance quality of life for residents and visitors, and support Riyadh’s planned urban growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Specialized companies and investors are invited to express interest by emailing [email protected] and submitting applications no later than October 12, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. (KSA time).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).