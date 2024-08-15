Two new logistics zones are set to be established in Saudi Arabia for a total investment of SAR 160 million ($42.7 million).

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Aljeri Logistic Service Company signed two agreements on Wednesday to develop the zones at Jeddah Islamic Port and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The facilities will have a total area of 150,000 square metres and bolster operational efficiency of the two ports, enhance trade movement and ensure supply chains, a statement said.

The new zones are in line with the strategy to establish the kingdom as a global logistics hub.

Just this year, Mawani signed a deal for the establishment of a 600,000 square-metre logistics facility at Jeddah Islamic Port for SAR 675 million.

