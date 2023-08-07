RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the guests of God must abide by five guidelines when boarding the Haramain High-Speed Train heading to Makkah and Madinah.

To ensure a smooth trip on the Haramain High-Speed Railway and to reach Makkah and Madinah easily and safely, the ministry said passengers must come to the rail station well before the scheduled time of departure, present the ticket before boarding the train, maintain cleanliness, follow the crew’s directives, and sit in the seat specified in the ticket.

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) announced earlier the successful completion of its operational plan for the Haramain High-Speed Railway for this year's Hajj season.

It said the number of passengers using the Haramain High-Speed Railway during Hajj 2023 reached over 750,000, with an increase of 96% compared to the same period in 2022.

