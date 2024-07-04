Saudi Arabia - Jazan City Port Basic and Transformative Industries has announced the signing of three construction and operational contracts worth over SAR315 million ($84 million).

These contracts were awarded to China Harbor Engineering Company Arabia, Al Dafe For Trading And Contracting and Walid Mughashi Establishment for Operation and Maintenance, reported SPA.

The projects include the design and construction of a bridge linking the deposit and re-export area on the manufactural island to the city port, the establishment of a city support services warehouse, and a contract for the operation and maintenance of temporary accommodation, it stated.

The first project involves connecting the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to the city’s port and the deposit and re-export area. It includes creating necessary infrastructure and developing the site, which will feature three bridges.

According to Jazan City Port, the initiative is aimed at enhancing the port’s logistical capacity and improve the flow of heavy transport.

This strategic enhancement aims to transform the city into a major regional logistics center, thereby supporting national industrial strategies, increasing private sector contributions to economic development, boosting non-oil exports, enhancing global competitiveness, attracting foreign investments, promoting economic diversification, and facilitating a conducive investment environment, it added.

