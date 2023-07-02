The Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced a new record in rail passenger numbers during the departure of pilgrims from Makkah following the completion of their Hajj rituals.

According to SAR, a total of 33,494 pilgrims departed from Makkah in a single day, utilizing the Haramain Express Train for 129 trips, with an impressive punctuality rate of 98 per cent.

The Haramain Express Train serves as a crucial component of the Kingdom's transportation and logistics system, enabling pilgrims and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques to experience fast and seamless travel to the holy sites. It stands as one of the primary means of transportation for a smooth and efficient journey.