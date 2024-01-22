DIRIYAH — The Diriyah Company has completed and delivered the infrastructure construction work for the Western Ring Road, a key project connecting Diriyah, The City of Earth, to one of Riyadh's main highways at exit 38.



This includes the completion of a 435-meter tunnel, integrating eight lanes in both southbound and northbound directions.



This development is pivotal in enhancing traffic safety and improving the quality of life for citizens and residents by ensuring smoother transportation and better access to Diriyah and Riyadh.



The project's completion was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics services, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security, and Eng. Ahmed Al-Balowi, deputy of Riyadh Region's municipality for operations and maintenance.



Also attending was Jerry Inzerillo, GCEO of Diriyah Company. Inzerillo acknowledged the significant support of the Riyadh Traffic Police Department and Riyadh Municipality in achieving this milestone.



The Western Ring Road project, involving over 7 million work hours, is designed to handle over 10,280 vehicles per hour.



It plays a crucial role in facilitating the construction of the largest land bridge connecting Diriyah's western and eastern sides, and it supports the development of major infrastructure including the underground gyratory road.



This tunnel is also foundational for one of the largest parks in the Kingdom, connecting Diriyah’s rich history and culture through King Salman Boulevard to King Saud University.



Jerry Inzerillo commented on the significance of this milestone, emphasizing its role in enhancing Diriyah’s transport infrastructure.



The tunnel is part of a series of highway and access improvements, aimed at transforming Diriyah into a seamlessly connected urban and cultural hub.



Future plans include integrating key access points like the 10,500-space car park in Diriyah Square, furthering the area's convenience and accessibility.

