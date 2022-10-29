MAKKAH — Under the supervision of the General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor), the biggest driving school in Saudi Arabia will soon be established in Makkah.



The driving school project will be implemented in an area of more than 200,000 square meters. The project will be completed within 8 months from the start of its implementation.



Eng. Rami Yaghmour, supervisor of driving schools in Saudi Arabia, confirmed that the project to be established in Makkah will be the first of its kind and the biggest driving school in Saudi Arabia.



The school will not only teach driving ordinary cars for daily use but will also train professional drivers of vehicles that require special skills, such as ambulances, police and firefighting vehicles, Yaghmour said, noting that this will be through special training tracks.



There will be special training tracks for motorcycles, taxis, buses, and light and heavy transport trucks.

