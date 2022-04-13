The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has launched a new service for the transfer of vehicle ownership through its website.

An ROP official said, “The service will allow the owner of the vehicle in Oman to transfer vehicle ownership. Through its website, the service will also be available via a smartphone apps soon. The e-service is available for citizen and residents.

The vehicle should be insured with the following insurance companies – Muscat Insurance Company, National Life and General Insurance Company, Takaful Oman Insurance, Saudi Arabian Insurance Company, New India Insurance Company Limited and Vision Insurance.

He confirmed that that an amount of RO5 will be levied on the electronic transfer of vehicle ownership.

The seller should sign and submit the ownership transfer application personally by using the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). The buyers should sign the application and pay a transaction fee within one day after the seller signs the application. The car should be transferred to a new owner along with the existing number plate and its registration should be valid.

In the case of ownership transfer of cars that are older than 10 years, they should undergo technical inspection. Both parties should not be having any cars with an expired registration for longer than one year.

