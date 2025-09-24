PHOTO
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with the National Center for Privatization & PPP and Qiddiya Investment Company, has announced the start of the registration phase for companies interested in bidding for the construction of the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail Project.
The project will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The project aims to connect Riyadh's King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), and Qiddiya City in just 30 minutes, via a high-speed rail line of 250 km/h.
RCRC invites specialised companies and investors to express their interest to participate in the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail project, by sending an email to qhsr@rcrc.gov.sa and submitting their applications no later than October 12, 2025 at 18:00 Saudi time.
The project will be a core element of Riyadh’s transportation system, providing an integrated urban mobility experience that connects seamlessly with the city’s recently launched Riyadh Public Transport (RPT) network, said an RCRC satement.
This initiative is part of RCRC’s efforts, in coordination with the National Center for Privatization & PPP and Qiddiya Investment Company, to create strategic partnerships with the private sector, under a PPP agreement, it said.
The goal is to implement projects that develop Riyadh’s transportation system, improve the quality of life of its residents and visitors, and enhance its sustainable urban growth, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. -TradeArabia News Service
