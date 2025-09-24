The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in partnership with the National Center for ‎Privatization & PPP and Qiddiya Investment Company, has announced the start of the ‎registration phase for companies interested in bidding for the construction of the Qiddiya ‎High-Speed Rail Project.

The project will be implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.‎

The project aims to connect Riyadh's King Salman International Airport, King Abdullah Financial ‎District (KAFD), and Qiddiya City in just 30 minutes, via a high-speed rail line of 250 km/h.‎

RCRC invites specialised companies and investors to express their interest to participate in ‎the Qiddiya High-Speed Rail project, by sending an email to qhsr@rcrc.gov.sa and ‎submitting their applications no later than October 12, 2025 at 18:00 Saudi time.

The project will be a core element of Riyadh’s transportation system, providing an ‎integrated urban mobility experience that connects seamlessly with the city’s recently ‎launched Riyadh Public Transport (RPT) network, said an RCRC satement.‎

This initiative is part of RCRC’s efforts, in coordination with the National Center for ‎Privatization & PPP and Qiddiya Investment Company, to create strategic partnerships with ‎the private sector, under a PPP agreement, it said.‎

The goal is to implement projects that develop Riyadh’s transportation system, improve the ‎quality of life of its residents and visitors, and enhance its sustainable urban growth, in ‎alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.‎ -TradeArabia News Service

