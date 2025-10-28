Doha: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) opened a world-class automotive and spare parts logistics hub at Umm Alhoul Free Zone. The strategic launch marks a significant step in reinforcing Qatar's regional leadership in mobility and expanding the capabilities of its growing mobility industries cluster within the free zones.

The opening of the hub comes within the framework of the strategic partnership between QFZ and Alfardan Automotive, formalized in 2021, under a shared commitment to advance Qatar's mobility capabilities.

Located near Hamad Port, ranked first in the Gulf for container port performance, the new Alfardan Automotive Trading facility spans over 67,000 square meters, including a built-up area of 12,860 square meters.

It adds depth to QFZ's mobility industries cluster and specializes in automotive and spare parts logistics, servicing passenger vehicles, motorcycles, heavy equipment, and related components. The hub is designed to handle a wide range of logistics functions, including indoor and outdoor vehicle storage with a total capacity of approximately 1,500 units, as well as temperature-controlled bays tailored for luxury vehicles.

The facility features a Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) center comprising 24 work bays dedicated to inspection, quality checks, cleaning, and accessories installation.

It also houses a 5,800-square-meter Alfardan Commercial warehouse for premium tires, batteries, lubricants, and paints. The hub incorporates advanced logistics and inventory management systems to optimize import, and storage operations. Together, these capabilities position the hub as a key enabler of growth in Qatar's automotive and mobility logistics sector.

HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, said: "The inauguration of Alfardan Automotive Trading's regional mobility logistics hub underscores QFZ's commitment to strengthening the nation's automotive sector and regional trade networks. With Qatar's passenger car market growth, facilities like this hub provide world-class infrastructure that supports expanding supply chains, enhances operational efficiency, and attracts local and international investors. Strategically located near Hamad Port, the hub contributes directly to Qatar's vision of becoming a leading logistics hub in the mobility and supply chain sector regionally and internationally, advancing sustainable economic growth aligned with our National Vision 2030."

Omar Hussain Alfardan, Managing Director of Alfardan Corporation, commented: "Alfardan Automotive has built a long-standing legacy in Qatar's luxury automotive market, delivering cutting-edge products while maintaining exceptional customer care and industry best practices. The opening of our regional logistics hub represents an extension of this commitment, offering a qualitatively elevated level of logistical services that enhances our operational capabilities, supports our dealership networks, and complements Qatar's broader trading and economic activities. This hub reinforces the country's growth as a regional center for logistics and mobility, reflecting our shared vision for economic growth and sustainable development."

QFZ remains committed to building a robust mobility industries cluster, fostering a dynamic community of leading and innovative global companies. With strategic facilities like Alfardan Automotive Trading's logistics hub, the cluster will strengthen Qatar's supply chains, attracts both local and international investors, and reinforces the country's position as a strategic gateway for logistics, mobility, and trade.

