Qatar's maritime sector witnessed higher cargo movements through Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports this October on an annualised basis, according to the official data.



The general and bulk cargo handled through the three ports amounted to 216,466 freight tonnes in October 2025, which soared 42.73% and 378.91% on yearly and monthly basis respectively, said the figures released by Mwani Qatar.



Hamad Port -- a multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock -- continues to expand its global footprint through a network of shipping lines linking it with over 100 ports worldwide. This ever-growing network offers importers, exporters, and shipping agents direct, reliable and efficient services, ensuring faster and cost-effective cargo movement.



The general and bulk cargo movement through three ports amounted to a cumulative 1.56mn freight tonnes in the first 10 months of this year.



The cargo and container trends through the ports reflect the positive outlook for the country's non-oil private sector, which has been growing faster, supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals of the country.



As many as 245 ships arrived in three ports, which reported 5.41% year-on-year decline, even as it rose 6.06% month-on-month in October 2025.



Hamad Port’s strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman.



As many as 2,521 vessel calls were reported through the three ports in the first 10 months of this year.



The container movement through three ports amounted to 119,003 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), which declined 9.58% and 4.6% on a yearly and monthly basis respectively in the review period.



The three ports together handled as many as 1.23mn TEUs in January-September 2025.



The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.



The three ports handled 9,566 RORO in October 2025, which registered 40.9% and 22.84% plunge year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. The three ports handled as many as 100,832 RORO in January-October this year.



Qatar's automobile sector has been witnessing stronger sales, notably in heavy equipment, private motorcycles and private vehicles, according to the data of the National Planning Council.



The three ports were seen handling 7,682 livestock heads this October, which plummeted 81.11% on an annualised basis but shot up 97.94% month-on-month. The ports together handled as many as 411,550 livestock heads during January-October 2025.



The building materials traffic through the three ports stood at 11,362 tonnes in October 2025, which plunged 69.19% on a monthly basis. A cumulative 499,431 tonnes of building materials were handled during the first 10 months of 2025.



In line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, Mwani Qatar continues to implement its ambitious strategy to enhance the maritime sector's contribution to diversifying the national economy and strengthening the county's position as a vibrant regional trade hub.

