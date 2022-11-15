​​​​Mowasalat (Karwa) has collaborated with Qatar Tourism to deliver 30 customer experience training workshops to 1,100 ‘Karwa Taxi’ drivers and ‘Doha Limousine’ chauffeurs.

The focus of this initiative was to expand their knowledge and expertise in customer service and to provide a world-class public transport experience to international visitors during Qatar2022.

The workshops included coaching the teams in global best transportation practices and familiarising them with important national landmarks and places of tourist interest.

Service excellence

There is a general focus on service excellence in the trainings for drivers, which also encompasses the assistance for persons with special needs. Karwa Taxi drivers and Doha Limousine chauffeurs are trained on a regular basis to individually assist guests whenever needed.

Nasser Al Shammari, Director of Light Transport Services of Mowasalat (Karwa), said:“For the preparation of Qatar2022 and beyond, we are focusing on every aspect of performance improvements of our drivers and customer service excellence of the highest standards. To this end, we have focused on major enhancements to customer service, including establishing a new 24/7 Contact Centre and a brand-new Taxi and Limousine Command and Control Centre to reduce the overall vehicle turnaround times and increase the speed of services.

“With in-vehicle dashcams and inbuilt safe driving system, our Passenger Security Centre will ensure positive driver behaviour and improved performance. In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030’s pillars of social and human development, it is one of our business objectives to provide regular training to our workforce, so they perform their duties with the highest level of professionalism while serving the community.”

