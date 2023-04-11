GWC (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar’s leading logistics provider, was felicitated as the “Best Logistics Systems Operator” at the inaugural C4DTI awards which were hosted at the Great Hall of Lincoln’s Inn in London recently.

The ceremony saw the logistics industry come together and celebrate excellence in digital trade and innovation.

The awards ceremony supports the objectives of the Center for Digital Trade and Innovation (C4DTI) and takes place alongside the Digital Trade Conference (DTC) to bring together industry and government practitioners and recognises excellence on both a corporate and individual level with regards to those involved in delivering a cheaper, faster and simpler trading system.

The award comes as a reaffirmation of the ground-breaking logistics mandate delivered by GWC during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Through its MDS project (Master Delivery System), GWC was able to prioritise deliveries, minimise unplanned deliveries and reduce bottlenecks.

With a strong focus on responsibility, accountability, consensus-oriented solutions, and transparency, GWC followed a holistic approach to overcome challenges and bottlenecks associated with this new system.

“For a successful logistics delivery – two components matter the most – technology and human capital. The MDS system was offered free of charge to the FIFA delivery partners and customers to make deliveries to all stadiums and training sites, as well as several non-official sites, that require screening at a RSP (remote search park). This represented a key example of a winning combination between people and technology.” said Group CEO, GWC Ranjeev Menon.

Menon further added that GWC has always been committed to raising the bar, on being innovative and finding new solutions to lead the logistics industry.

“We give a lot of importance to due diligence and our teams trained to get accustomed to the systems and understand the MDS process. Qatar 2022TM was a momentous year for us and a validation of the hard work our team has put in over the last decade.”

Delivering the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world involved a gigantic logistical mandate, which was handled in Qatar by GWC; the First Regional Supporter and Official Logistics Provider for the tournament.

GWC handled over15 million cans of beverage, 3.8m linens, 1.8 million pieces of equipment, 200,000 hospitality match tickets, 200,000 packages of media equipment, 193,600 pieces of fixtures.

This was in addition to all the tournament equipment, including kits, uniforms and footballs. Transporting food and beverages to a host of tournament sites was another key deliverable.

Everything delivered to and from eight stadiums, 32 team base camps, two airports, two seaports, two media hubs, nine fan zones and other sites.

