Qatar - In a strategic move that underscores Qatar’s growing role in the global superyacht industry, Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Feadship, the world-renowned Dutch builder of custom superyachts, to explore collaboration in marine infrastructure, design, and sector engagement.



The MoU, signed during the 34th Monaco Yacht Show, reflects a shared vision to develop “Marsa” Port at Umm Alhoul Free Zone into a premier superyacht destination in the Gulf, fostering excellence across maintenance, refit, provisioning, and owner experiences.



The MoU was formalized by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Bas Nederpelt, Chief Commercial Officer of Feadship.



Under the MoU, Feadship will provide advisory support to QFZ’s leadership on the development of world-class maintenance, repair, and refit (MRR) facilities, while also contributing to broader initiatives to enhance Qatar’s role in custom yacht design and luxury maritime innovation.



Sheikh Mohammed stated: “Qatar is becoming a global hub for the superyacht community, driven by world-class infrastructure and a market forecast to grow 7.4% annually through 2030. With the highest ownership per capita in the region, our partnership with Feadship advances our ambition to make Marsa the Gulf’s leading superyacht destination - creating lasting value for investors, owners, and the maritime sector.”



Beyond port infrastructure, the collaboration opens new avenues for global engagement through high-level events, knowledge sharing, and owner experiences that will draw international attention to Qatar’s evolving marine sector.



Nederpelt said: “Feadship welcomes the opportunity to explore this collaboration with QFZ. We recognize Qatar’s ambition to develop Marsa Port as a destination for the superyacht community and are pleased to contribute in an advisory capacity as part of this exploratory partnership. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to knowledge exchange and dialogue, ensuring that any future steps are aligned with the highest standards of our industry.”



This partnership is part of QFZ’s broader strategy to create a future-focused, sustainable marine cluster that attracts leading global players, enhances the Gulf region’s luxury offerings, and places Qatar firmly on the global superyacht map.

