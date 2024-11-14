The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has announced the launch of a pioneering project, the ‘Dubai Code for Ports,’ a first-of-its-kind globally.

This comprehensive technical guide aims to establish an integrated framework of technical specifications and requirements for the development and management of ports, marinas, and related maritime activities, setting a new benchmark for the maritime infrastructure sector in Dubai, and worldwide.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, said the ‘Dubai Code for Ports’ marks a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency of maritime operations while ensuring alignment with sustainability standards and the conservation of natural resources and the marine environment.

"We are committed to creating a safe and efficient environment that supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and global trade, reinforcing Dubai’s leading position in the maritime sector locally, regionally, and internationally," he noted.

Bin Sulayem was speaking at the PCFC workshop which was attended by key maritime partners in Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Addressing the gathering, Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, said the ‘Dubai Code for Ports’ is a proactive step to enable Dubai to accommodate and manage the rapid growth in maritime transport and infrastructure.

The project responds to the increasing demand for maritime infrastructure in coastal areas and supports Dubai’s achievements in trade facilitation, marine tourism, and other economic activities, stated Al Neyadi.

Bin Sulayem said the PCFC had launched the project with the aim of strengthening Dubai’s critical role in the global supply chain and maritime transport, aiming to support global maritime trade and bolster both local and international economies.

The project is expected to promote seamless and efficient maritime operations by adhering to high technical standards in port and marina infrastructure, he added.

