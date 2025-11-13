RIYADH — The number of Riyadh bus users has surpassed 100 million passengers. This marks a remarkable achievement that reflects the excellence of the capital's public transport system, as well as the operational efficiency and organization of the train and bus networks, and their pivotal role in enhancing the quality of life, it was pointed out.

The capital city’s bus network operates across 91 routes spanning more than 1,900 kilometers, covering most of Riyadh's neighborhoods and vital areas, and contributing to providing a modern, safe, and easily accessible means of transportation for the city's residents and visitors.

The network is supported by a fleet of 842 modern buses equipped with the highest standards of comfort and safety. Its services are integrated with other public transport systems, ensuring smooth traffic flow and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

More than 2,950 bus stops, designed according to modern standards to provide a comfortable passenger experience, are located throughout the network, making the Riyadh bus project a distinguished model in the development of public transport infrastructure.

