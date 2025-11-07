Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Bahrain have launched a new 50-minute maritime passenger route linking Al-Ruwais Port in Qatar with Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain.

The service was launched in the presence of the Ministers and several senior officials from the two countries at Al-Ruwais Port.

The service, the first of its kind, connects Al Ruwais Port in Qatar with Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain, with the journey time of approximately 50 minutes.

A round trip for an individual traveller's economy class journey will be priced at QR265.

The new sea link enhances regional connectivity and offers convenient travel for 28–32 passengers per trip, marking a step forward in strengthening transport ties between the two nations.

This project comes within the framework of the maritime link initiative between the two countries, with the aim of enhancing transportation, tourism and trade exchange, and providing a comfortable and safe means of transportation for citizens, residents and visitors.

A delegation from the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Communications conducted a field visit to Ruwais Port to review the route and facilities designated for passengers, as part of the joint coordination between the two sides in preparation for the operation of the maritime line.

