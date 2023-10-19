Muscat: The building of Al Batinah Expressway has been one of the strategic projects undertaken by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

A total of 18 bridges and tunnels were constructed from 2012 to 2022 by the Transport Ministry as part of the development project of Al Batinah Expressway.

For raising the capacity of the Expressway, the ministry continues with the work of building five box culverts to enable crossing of vehicles at Al Malada in the Wilayat of Al Mussanah, Al Sabihi, Al Khabah and Dhayan Al Bawarih in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq and Al Biraik in the Wilayat of Al Khaboura.

The Transport Ministry in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Tender Board has awarded the work for the Phase one of Al Batinah Coastal Road which includes construction of a flyover/bridge on Al Suwaiq Roundabout on Al Batinah Expressway.

The work of this flyover is scheduled to commence at the beginning of next year.

The work for this project was completed in three phases. The first phase comprised the construction of four bridges in the Wilayat of Barka at Hayy A’Asim, Al Haram, Al Nuaman and Al Sawadi while he second phase included three flyovers (bridges) at Al Bidayah in the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq and Soor Al Shiyadi and Majez in the Wilayat of Saham.

The third phase included part 1 and part 2 of construction of seven tunnels at Qasabiyat Al Busaid, Deel Abdulsalam, Mukhalif, Al Zahiyah, Al Numi, Soor bani Hamad and Saih Al Salihat ( Al Farfarah) which are all open for traffic.

The Ministry has also executed four flyovers and bridges in Barka, Sohar, Salan and Falaj Al Qabayil.

