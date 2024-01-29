ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group has announced that Noatum, which leads the Group’s Logistics Cluster, has launched Noatum Logistics Middle East, the company’s new brand that solidifies its commitment to delivering market-leading logistics services within the Middle East region.

The new brand takes over from MICCO Logistics, which has served the Abu Dhabi and the GCC markets with distinction for over four decades, and which has been the freight forwarding arm of AD Ports Group’s Logistics Cluster since the company’s acquisition in 2020.

With strong ties to the natural resources sector, where it supported more than 80% of Abu Dhabi’s total oil, gas, and petrochemical projects, MICCO has served multiple industry sectors backed by an advanced fleet of over 400 vehicles.

With MICCO’s consolidation into Noatum Logistics Middle East, its regional clients and stakeholders will continue to receive the same level of service excellence, while greatly benefitting from Noatum’s scale and agility, 60 years of experience and an integrated global portfolio consisting of terminal operations, maritime shipping and logistics businesses.

Specifically, customers will be able to leverage Noatum’s global network of 16 terminals and 143 international offices, presence across 67 ports, and a team of over 4,200 professionals covering 27 countries across all major global markets and trade lanes, inclusive of Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America.

Antonio Campoy, Chief Executive Officer, Noatum, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, “Following Noatum’s successful integration into AD Ports Group, we are proud to launch Noatum Logistics Middle East, a brand which reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence while serving a region that is an important gateway to global markets. Maintaining the continuity of our existing operations while integrating our regional clients into the broader global Noatum ecosystem will deliver unprecedented value and scale, while further elevating our new brand.

At the same time, we will work together to attract international companies that can benefit from AD Ports Group’s broad cross-Cluster ecosystem, thereby helping direct business and trade towards the UAE.”

Daniel Berasategui, Managing Director, Noatum Logistics Middle East and CEO of Noatum Project Cargo, Logistics Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "The launch of our new regional brand is a milestone moment for our team. Our clients and stakeholders can rest assured that they will continue to be served by familiar teams and that all current contracts and business relationships will continue unabated – it is business as usual.

Looking forward, our top priority will be to combine the strength of MICCO’s legacy and capabilities with Noatum’s highly integrated networks and solutions to develop market-leading products that deliver value along every link of the supply chain – from manufacture to consumer.”

Over the next number of weeks, Noatum will embark on a rebranding campaign, which will see its brand reflected across key assets and locations in the region.