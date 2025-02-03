Bahrain’s leading developer Diyar Al Muharraq said the opening of the Muharraq ring road underscores the kingdom’s commitment to developing its infrastructure through quality, strategic initiatives, while maintaining its ongoing urbanisation plan.

Through its shortened route and higher capacity, the new road enables residents and visitors to access Diyar Al Muharraq within minutes from Manama.

This ease of access has not only reduced travel time but also strengthened Diyar Al Muharraq’s position as a destination of choice for residents seeking a modern, connected lifestyle.

The improved connectivity also enhances the city’s appeal to visitors, businesses, and investors, creating a thriving ecosystem for economic and social growth, it stated.

Officially launched on December 31, 2024, the Muharraq ring road has had a positive impact on the community connecting road users between Muharraq and the capital, it added.

Diyar Al Muharraq, while commending the efforts of the Ministry of Works, said this strategic ring road has had a positive impact on the community connecting road users between Muharraq and the Capital.

This project serves the residents in the city who conduct daily commutes to and from Diyar Al Muharraq, stated the developer.

Additionally, the ring road provides smoother and more efficient access for businesses operating in and around Diyar Al Muharraq, and increased attractiveness for investors looking to benefit from the city’s strategic location.

The opening of the Muharraq ring road underscores Bahrain’s commitment to developing its infrastructure through high-quality, strategic initiatives, while maintaining the Kingdom’s ongoing urbanization plan.

This development further supports Diyar Al Muharraq’s role in contributing to Bahrain’s economic diversification by attracting retail, hospitality, and commercial opportunities to the area.

This project reflects a vital step towards elevating the quality of life for individuals and the local community, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the road network and improving the flow of traffic through reduced travel time.

Built as per the directives of Engineer Ebrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Minister of Works, the new road also supports elevated business activities, further contributing to uplifting the national economy, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Diyar Al Muharraq CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi commended the efforts of its national talents who oversaw the completion of this vital project in addition to the ongoing co-ordination and collaboration of all entities towards launching the road in record-breaking time.

This project aligns with the recent investment, commercial and residential developments taking place in the Muharraq governorate, he stated.

"It also represents a significant shift in the kingdom’s overall road network, as it aims to boost connectivity between Muharraq and its surrounding areas. For Diyar Al Muharraq, the ring road has not only facilitated access to and from the city but has also significantly increased its visibility as a thriving hub for shopping, local tourism, and cultural experiences," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

