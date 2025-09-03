Doha, Qatar: Mwani Qatar handled 126,481 containers last month, marking an 8 percent increase compared to July, after receiving 290 vessels.

Data published by Mwani Qatar on its X account on Tuesday noted an increase in the handling of building materials, general and bulk cargo, and the number of vessels by approximately 38 percent, 9 percent, and 8 percent, respectively.

According to the data, the volume of general and bulk cargo reached 254,528 tons, while the number of livestock reached 20,002.

The handling of building materials reached 72,535 tons, and 9,254 units of vehicles and equipment were handled.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

