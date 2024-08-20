Muscat: Muscat International Airport handled over 7.5 million passengers in the first seven months of this year.

The number of international passengers increased by nine percent to 6,949,193 from 6,374,797 in 2023.

At the same time, the number of domestic passengers increased by 8.3 percent to 621,955 from 574,405 in 2023.

Overall, the number of number passengers using the Muscat International Airport went up from 7,571,148 in 2024 to 6,949,202 in 2023.

Salalah

Salalah received 827,486 passengers from 5,975 flights at the end of July 2024, compared to 750,251 passengers in 2023.

Of these 392,098 were international passengers from 3,088 flights and 435,388 passengers from 2,888 flights.

It may be noted that the Sultanate of Oman received over two million visitors in the first half of this year.

Demand for travel

Globally, “Demand grew across all regions as the peak Northern summer travel season began in June. And with overall capacity growth lagging demand we saw a powerful average load factor of 85% achieved in both domestic and international operations. Operating with such high load factors is both good and challenging. It makes it even more important for all the stakeholders to operate with equal levels of efficiency to minimize delays and get travelers to their destinations on schedule,” according to IATA.

