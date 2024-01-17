Michael Stroband has been appointed as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East. He succeeds Martin Schulz who held the position since February 2021, while also leading the company’s general distributor network across Middle East, Central Europe and Africa.

Stroband joins the team with 15 years of experience across retail, marketing and sales, supply chain and production, including various leadership positions at Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Trucks.

The new appointment comes as the brand undergoes a strategic transformation in electric mobility, vehicle software, and digitalisation.

Stroband has been tasked to focus on enhancing the customer experience and targeting profitable growth.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

