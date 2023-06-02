Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the inclusion of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port by container liner Maersk to its Al Maha ocean service.



The new service achieves the strategic indicator of raising the Kingdom's classification on the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) index for connecting regular maritime transport lines. It gives an added edge in regional trade besides fulfilling an important outcome of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) that aims to boost the Kingdom's competitive standing as a key investment destination on the global maritime map.



Launching in June, the new route connects the three ports with the main ports in Tangier, Morocco; Port Said, Egypt; Salalah and Duqm, Oman; Jebel Ali, the United Arab Emirates and Doha, Qatar aboard seven 8,500-TEU vessels.



The new service highlights the status of Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port, and Jubail Commercial Port and their significant role in enhancing the domestic product of the maritime sector, stimulating global trade movement and supporting economic diversity to achieve sustainable development.