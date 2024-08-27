Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of Emirates Shipping Line's (ESL) new service, ECRC, to Jeddah Islamic Port. This expansion strengthens the Kingdom's maritime connectivity with the world and underscores the port's competitive advantage and operational efficiency.



The new service aligns with Mawani's strategy to enhance Saudi Arabia's global market integration. This initiative contributes to the National Transport and Logistics Services Strategy, positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub and a bridge between three continents.



The ECRC shipping service will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with Ningbo, Xiamen, and Nansha in China; Klang in Malaysia; Aqaba in Jordan; and Sokhna in Egypt through regular bi-monthly trips.



Jeddah Islamic Port's recent listing on the London Metal Exchange (LME) further solidifies its global logistics position. This listing enhances the Kingdom's attractiveness as an investment destination and positions the port as a global metals distribution center.