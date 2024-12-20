Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the launch of a new cargo service "MXS1" by Silmar Group to Jeddah to help expand exports and imports.

The move is part of Mawani's endeavour to improve the kingdom's position in the maritime network connectivity index, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy's objective of consolidating Saudi Arabia's position as a global logistics center and a hub linking three continents.

The new cargo service, with a capacity of 2,076 standard containers, connects Jeddah Islamic Port to the ports of Mundra in India, Karachi in Pakistan, Mersin and Yarimca in Türkiye, and Jebel Ali in UAE, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).