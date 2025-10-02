KUWAIT - Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed on Wednesday the ministry’s continued efforts in implementing its field-level plans for comprehensive road network maintenance, with ongoing operations focused on upgrading infrastructure in Abdullah Al-Mubarak and Al-Rai areas.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Mashaan said the ongoing works involve the application of Type 3 asphalt, aimed at enhancing the durability and performance of the road surface. She noted that in Abdullah Al-Mubarak, the current activities fall under new contracts specifically designed to improve road efficiency. Maintenance and paving works have already been completed in blocks 8 and 9, as well as on several key streets in the area.

Simultaneously, she confirmed that road expansion work is progressing in the Al-Rai area as part of the same field initiative to strengthen Kuwait’s road infrastructure.

Commenting on the project, Engineer Bader Al-Harees, supervisor of the Farwaniya Governorate project – second zone, stated that field teams are actively deployed at work sites in compliance with Minister Al-Mashaan’s directives. He stressed that these efforts are focused on ensuring the timely completion of projects according to the highest quality standards and within the approved schedule.

The Ministry of Public Works continues to prioritize road maintenance and expansion projects across key areas to support national development and improve road safety and connectivity.

