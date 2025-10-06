KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is advancing comprehensive maintenance on Abdali Road to boost infrastructure efficiency and road quality, Minister Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan announced Sunday.

As part of the ministry’s broader strategy to enhance the road network across various regions, the ongoing works on Abdali Road aim to meet the highest technical standards. Dr. Al-Mashaan emphasized the continuous efforts of field teams to monitor progress under new maintenance contracts, highlighting strict adherence to timelines and the use of quality materials in paving operations.

Engineer Abdullah Al-Qallaf, overseeing the Abdali Road Maintenance Project, confirmed that technical teams are actively working on-site following the minister’s directives. Current operations include laying Type 1 asphalt toward Abdali Port. Meanwhile, Type 3 asphalt has already been laid along a 12-kilometer stretch from Abdali Port to Kuwait City.

These steps are integral to the ministry’s ongoing plan to upgrade critical roadways and improve overall transport infrastructure across Kuwait.

