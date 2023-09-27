Kuwait-based global logistics and warehouse provider Agility said its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Menzies Aviation (Iberica) has been awarded seven ground handling licenses by the Spanish Airport Authority, estimated to be worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in additional revenue.

Menzies has won the licenses for Barcelona, Palma, Mallorca, Malaga, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur and Tenerife Norte airports, Agility said in a statement on Kuwait bourse where its stock is cross-listed.

The financial impact from the additional revenues will be reflected in Agility's financial statements over the duration of the contracts, it added.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

