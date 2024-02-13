Jeddah -- Emaar The Economic City, the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), said yesterday in a press release that it had concluded a strategic partnership with HopOn, one of the most prominent providers of public and shared transportation services solutions for smart cities, to launch a smart and sustainable transportation system.

The scope of the partnership includes facilitating transportation from the Haramain High Speed Railway station to the main areas and destinations in the city, and providing various bus routes, customized solutions and vans, in addition to options that include two- and three-wheel scooters, and mechanical and electric bicycles. It also entails cooperation in smart transportation solutions, and innovative roadside parking or in designated garages, to enable city residents and visitors to book their trips and parking spaces quickly and easily via smart applications.

According to Emaar, the partnership is a step toward better mobility solutions and providing innovative transportation services and smart parking, with sustainability and carbon neutrality as main priorities in KAEC, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

KAEC provides communities with developed, healthy and safe environment, covered by green spaces, interspersed with lanes designated for pedestrians and bicycles, minutes away from the beaches of the Red Sea.