Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS) hosted an event at its Sohar Port facility on Tuesday showcasing the potential use of steel slag as a sustainable alternative in commercial construction, notably road construction and infrastructure projects.

The event, attended by a number of local dignitaries, highlighted the use of steel slag – a byproduct of steel production – as an eco-friendly alternative to natural stone aggregates, thereby driving the nation’s transition toward a circular economy. Notably, steel slag roads have been implemented in countries like the USA, Germany, and Japan, where the technology has been tested and approved for use commercially.

Using steel slag aggregates in place of natural aggregates in road construction has a number of environmental and cost benefits. It contributes to savings in water use per kilometre of road construction, reduction of CO2 emissions, and high compressive stress.

Commenting on the initiative, Shaikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, said, “Environmental sustainability is one of Oman’s top priorities and serves as a fundamental pillar of Oman Vision 2040. Implementing strategic environmental programs is among the most vital means to achieve various developmental objectives, particularly in the industrial sectors. The Sultanate reaffirms its commitment to strengthening responsible environmental practices in alignment with global sustainability goals and the United Nations 2030 Agenda.”

Al Kindi further emphasized the importance of adopting innovative solutions to minimize environmental impact, stating: “For instance, utilizing steel slag not only helps in reducing long-term environmental impact but also accelerates the transition towards more efficient and sustainable resource utilization.”

Harssha Shetty, CEO of JSIS, emphasized the role of steel slag in supporting Oman’s environmental objectives, stating, "With growing global environmental concerns, it is imperative for industries to embrace sustainable practices in resource management and production. The construction sector, in particular, must prioritize eco-friendly solutions to address the environmental impact of traditional methods. At JSIS, we are at the forefront of these developments, leveraging innovative approaches to optimize resource utilization while delivering high-quality products that support greener practices. Through initiatives like these, JSIS is proud to contribute to building a cleaner future for Oman while driving sustainability across varied sectors."

Prakash Chaudhari, COO of JSIS, added, “Steel slag offers a viable and environmentally sound alternative to natural aggregates while providing a steady supply of high-quality materials for infrastructure projects. Globally, steel slag has been proven effective in preserving ecosystems and reducing the environmental footprint of construction. By championing such innovative solutions, JSIS not only addresses critical environmental challenges but also strengthens its position as a forward-thinking contributor to Oman’s sustainable development goals.”