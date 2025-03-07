JEDDAH — The test run of the much-anticipated sea taxi began in Jeddah on Thursday. In the first phase, the water taxi operates, connecting three main locations: Jeddah Yacht Club, Historic Jeddah District, and Sharm Obhur District.



Sharm Obhur, which at present remains closed, is scheduled to start operation in the coming period. The sea taxi project will be expanded in the future to cover other locations along the Jeddah waterfront.



Jeddah Mayor Saleh Al-Turki inaugurated the sea taxi project, in a ceremony held in the presence of Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih. The launching of sea taxi amounts to a qualitative leap in sea transportation and constitutes an important addition to improving the transportation experience in the city.



During the month of Ramadan, the project operates daily from 3:30 pm to 1:30 am, and the trip fare is ranging between SR25 and SR50, while children are exempted from charges.



In the first phase, there are two boats, one with a capacity of 94 passengers and the other with a capacity of 55 passengers, for operating service. There are specially designated entry and exit for people with disabilities with a capacity of four chairs.



The sea taxi project improves the transportation network in Jeddah and is an important step towards developing the water transport sector and promoting maritime tourism in the region.



Mayor Al-Turki highlighted the importance of the project, which reflects Saudi Arabia's vision to enhance the transportation infrastructure and provide modern transportation options that facilitate the movement of citizens, residents and visitors. "It is a strategic addition to the field of tourism and maritime transport in Jeddah," he said.



For his part, Eng. Yousef Al-Sayegh, CEO of Jeddah Transport Company, said that the project will enhance safe and easy maritime transportation and contribute to improving the quality of life in the city of Jeddah.



It is noted that the Jeddah Mayoralty had earlier embarked on the establishment of 20 state-of-the-art water taxi stations, each with a daily passenger capacity of 29,000 individuals, in a significant move aimed at enhancing public transportation and alleviating traffic congestion. The cutting-edge sea taxi stations would play a crucial role in connecting the picturesque Obhur seafront with the bustling northern and central districts of Jeddah.

