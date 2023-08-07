Neweast General Trading, a leading player in the automotive industry, has signed a landmark lease with DP World’s flagship trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), to establish the largest spare parts hub in the Middle East and Africa.

The company plans to invest approximately AED 500 million (US$136.2million) to transform a 165,000 sqm space at the free zone into a giant spare parts distribution hub.

The lease was signed by Ahmed Juma Ahli, CEO, Neweast General Trading and Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks and Zones, DP World UAE.

With more than 500 dedicated professionals and operations across seven branches in the Middle East, Neweast’s strategic hub in Jafza will support efficient order fulfilment and delivery in the region for more than 160 premium aftermarket brands.

Neweast will distribute a comprehensive range of automotive spare parts for various vehicles, including passenger cars, vans, buses, trucks, trailers, and heavy equipment. The product offerings encompass engine components, transmission components, braking system parts, suspension system parts, air conditioning system parts, lubricants, batteries, and tires. To support this expansion, the company plans to hire additional employees, anticipating a 50-percent increase in their current workforce. The construction of their new hub is on track, with completion expected by October 2024, enhancing their distribution capabilities.

Al Hashmi said, “This landmark agreement is a testament to the Free Zone’s unwavering commitment to driving growth in the automotive sector. Jafza is the perfect platform for Neweast to expand its reach and cater to the growing demand for automotive parts in the Middle East and Africa.”

Henry Shaaya, Managing Director, Neweast General Trading, said, “Securing this land lease is a major milestone for Neweast. We are excited to establish this innovative distribution hub in Jafza and cater to the diverse needs of customers across the Middle East and Africa, while solidifying our position as a trusted market leader in aftermarket automotive parts. Our vision is to create a transformative space that leverages advanced technology and Jafza’s seamless logistics solutions to enhance our customers’ experience.”