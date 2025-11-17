ABU DHABI: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed a series of strategic cooperation agreements with several local and international entities during DRIFTx 2025, held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week 2025, organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC).

These agreements form part of ITC’s ongoing efforts, supported by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, to develop a smart and integrated mobility network that supports Abu Dhabi’s future vision through partnerships that advance autonomous systems and operational applications in advanced air mobility, marine transport, and autonomous logistics, as well as cooperation in digital infrastructure and next-generation connectivity.

These agreements reflect ITC’s commitment to greater integration across transport modes and the adoption of modern technologies that support sustainability and quality of life, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s leadership in shaping the future of smart and autonomous mobility through active partnerships and an enabling environment for investment and innovation.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “These agreements underscore ITC’s pivotal role in leading the transition towards smart and sustainable mobility in Abu Dhabi and in developing capabilities in autonomous driving and self-operated logistics across air, land, and sea.

Through strategic partnerships with national and international entities, we aim to adopt innovative solutions, including advanced communications networks and smart infrastructure, operating autonomous buses and trucks, deploying heavy-lift drones, and studying and operating electric marine vessels, to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency, further strengthening the Emirate’s global standing.”

ITC and the Cyber Security Council signed a cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration across ICT-related cybersecurity and to develop national capabilities to safeguard Abu Dhabi’s smart and autonomous mobility ecosystem.

The partnership brings together joint efforts to pool resources and establish a secure digital environment that supports the country’s digital transformation, through the exchange of expertise and threat intelligence, coordinated incident response, joint technical exercises and specialised workshops.

The ITC also signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Tensor Auto Inc., a Silicon Valley based company, to enable the commercial operation of Tensor’s autonomous vehicles in the Emirate.

The agreement provides for regulatory and technical support to operate vehicles in real-world environments, in line with the highest safety and operational standards. This partnership will facilitate collaboration, and create a robust ecosystem of national expertise in autonomous driving, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness to adopt future mobility solutions.

ITC also signed a cooperation agreement with SkyDrive, a leading Japanese manufacturer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to advance applications of advanced air mobility in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement focuses on conducting technical studies and pilot operations for the “SD-05” eVTOL aircraft, assessing the readiness of regulatory and technical infrastructure, and developing vertiports and smart charging stations. It may expand to future collaboration on manufacturing, operation, and maintenance processes with relevant government entities, supporting Abu Dhabi’s advanced air mobility ecosystem and reinforcing its position as a regional leader in this emerging sector.

Additionally, ITC signed a cooperation agreement with Glydways, a leading global Automated Transit Network (ATN)s, to advance joint efforts in testing and deploying autonomous and sustainable mobility in the Emirate.

The agreement aims to explore and evaluate the company’s innovations and their practical applications to support Abu Dhabi’s integrated mobility network by offering more cost-effective mass transit systems compared to conventional modes and improving first- and last-mile connectivity between high-capacity corridors and urban areas.

It further provides for collaboration on data and knowledge sharing, the development of systems and regulatory standards enabling autonomous transport technologies, and laying the groundwork for a pilot project in Abu Dhabi to assess the feasibility of this new technology.

As part of ITC’s efforts to promote innovation and employ advanced technologies in transport systems, ITC signed a cooperation agreement with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Blue Gulf Group, a UAE-based company specialising in the manufacturing and maintenance of boats and ships and one of the leading national companies in developing advanced maritime solutions, to accelerate autonomous marine vessel applications in the Emirate.

The agreement aims to establish a framework for joint cooperation among the parties to develop opportunities for testing and operating autonomous marine vehicles and conducting related field trials, contributing to the shift towards smart and sustainable maritime transport. It also includes feasibility studies and technical analyses to evaluate the operational applications of autonomous systems and ensure compliance with Abu Dhabi’s environmental and safety standards.

ITC also signed an agreement with Benteler Mobility, a German company specialising in developing intelligent vehicle systems and autonomous driving technologies, to launch a pilot project for mini robo buses in Abu Dhabi and to assess operational potential and infrastructure requirements for large-scale deployment of autonomous mobility solutions.

The agreement includes analytical studies of mobility needs in the Emirate, the design of an integrated framework for operating smart buses, and the technical and regulatory analysis of field trials to ensure the company’s vehicles meet ITC’s requirements and standards. ITC will oversee implementation through a dedicated taskforce responsible for coordination, follow-up, and reporting recommendations to senior management, contributing to the development of a safe, integrated transport system that supports the transition towards smart mobility.

In addition, ITC signed a cooperation agreement with global technology group e& to develop and enhance autonomous driving and smart mobility technologies through collaboration in several technical domains, infrastructure and advanced connectivity solutions, such as 5G and 5.5G networks, to support smart applications and autonomous driving technologies.

The agreement includes knowledge exchange and exploring smart city and intelligent transport projects, in addition to providing Wi-Fi services for passengers on board autonomous vehicles across Abu Dhabi. It also covers workshops and consultancy services to ensure the highest technical standards are applied.

ITC also collaborated with e& to carry out a pilot project using artificial intelligence-powered drones to monitor live traffic conditions and analyse operational data in real time. The drones transmit real-time traffic data directly to the Traffic Management Centre, enabling specialised teams to monitor traffic density, identify congestion points, address illegally parked vehicles, and respond promptly to incidents.

This pilot project supports the establishment of an integrated, real-time monitoring and analysis system that enhances decision-making and coordination between field teams and control rooms, improving overall traffic management efficiency, ensuring smoother traffic flow, and enhancing road safety across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relation Officer, e& UAE, said: “With our collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, we are building on Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to integrate advanced technologies into public services. Our drones give Abu Dhabi that intelligence advantage of seeing the bigger picture from the sky in real time, helping the city act faster, plan better, and stay one step ahead on the road.”

To support digital transformation in the logistics sector, ITC signed a cooperation agreement with Sinaha Technology, a UAE-based national company specialising in developing smart industrial solutions and autonomous applications in logistics services, to enhance the application of autonomous technologies in freight and logistics, including the operation of self-driving trucks and the use of heavy-lift drones for cargo delivery.

The agreement also provides for joint working groups to monitor project implementation and evaluate stages of progress, improving logistics efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.