Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain provider GWC and strategy group QC+ have joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art hub in the Gulf region for fine art storage and handling that will serve private collectors, institutions and art galleries.

Located in a designated free zone in Doha, the facility will meet rising regional demand for art storage and logistics while contributing to Qatar’s 2030 National Vision by expanding high-value economic activity in the creative and cultural industries.

The Doha facility will provide museum-grade preservation, secure storage and professional care for artworks and cultural assets, supported by a conservation laboratory, private and shared storage spaces, viewing rooms, and custom-bonded areas for art logistics and handling, said the statement from GWC.

It will also include learning and collaboration zones designed to advance local expertise in art preservation and management, said the statement.

The facility will also benefit from its proximity to Hamad International Airport, a major international transit hub and one of the largest airports in the region, designed to handle a high volume of passenger traffic and cargo from around the world, it added.

Acting Group CEO Matthew Kearns said: "With over 15 years of experience in fine art logistics and as the first Middle East-based company accredited by ICEFAT, GWC brings proven expertise to this partnership. Combined with Qatar’s vision for cultural and economic diversification, this project represents a new benchmark for integrated art infrastructure and creative economy growth in the region."

Kirstin Mearns, CEO of QC+, said: "The Gulf is no longer an emerging market for art. It is a global player, as demonstrated by the announcement of Art Basel Qatar. QC+ and GWC will use our combined expertise to provide innovative and industry-leading fine art logistics solutions."

"This collaboration reinforces Qatar’s position as a global centre for culture and creativity, and for the commercial infrastructure that supports both," he added.

The project aligns with Qatar’s growing role as host to major cultural events, including Art Basel Qatar in February 2026, and will further connect Qatar’s creative economy with the world.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

