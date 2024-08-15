UAE - Grandweld Shipyards has successfully delivered its latest vessel – the 'FNSA 7' – based on its world-class design, the GrandSuperior, to Fujairah National Shipping.

Equipped with advanced real-time remote monitoring system and digitalisation package, the FNSA 7 is a multi-mission and high-performance vessel that meets the standards of major offshore oil operation companies, such as Adnoc, Aaramco, and more.

Grandweld's technology on this vessel will maximise operational effectiveness and minimise environmental impact, demonstrating the company’s commitment to utilising cutting-edge marine technologies to improve sustainability and efficiency.

Shared goals

Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards, commented: “The delivery of our GrandSuperior class vessel to Fujairah National Shipping marks an important milestone for Grandweld Shipyards, reflecting our shared goals of innovation, technological advancements, and sustainability.

“The Port of Fujairah, with easy access to international shipping routes, is the only multipurpose port in the UAE's eastern coast. Fujairah National Shipping plays a crucial role in the regional maritime industry, thanks to its unrivalled array of services for ship owners, operators, charterers, managers, and brokers, as well as its ongoing investments in the port's natural assets and strategic location. We are proud to support the UAE's maritime sector by providing advanced vessels that meet the highest international standards and are honoured to serve Fujairah National Shipping in its mission to enhance the regional maritime industry.”

Khameis M Khaddeim, CEO of Fujairah National Shipping, stated: “This cutting-edge vessel will significantly improve our operational capabilities, allowing us to provide more efficient and sustainable services to our clients. The FNSA 7 demonstrates Grandweld's dedication to quality and innovation, and we are eager to make use of this new tool to further solidify our position within the regional maritime industry. With this new addition to our fleet, we continue to uphold our commitment to operational excellence and implement transformative technologies in maritime operations, enabling us to excel in the sector.”

Fully integrated shipyard

With a fully integrated shipyard that provides comprehensive shipbuilding, ship conversion, ship repair, and engineering solutions tailored to meet the various needs of the maritime sector, Grandweld Shipyards continues to be an innovator in the maritime and offshore industry.

At more than 55,000 square metres, the state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility in Dubai Maritime City (DMC) is the largest in the area and a testament to Grandweld's ability to deliver advanced vessels that serve global offshore, port and security operations.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).