ABU DHABI - Etihad Rail Freight, a subsidiary of Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, has signed a Haulage Services Agreement with Trojan General Contracting, a construction company in the UAE, specialising in delivering large-scale infrastructure, civil engineering, and building projects across various sectors, to provide comprehensive transportation and logistics services for their aggregates.

The partnership reinforces Etihad Rail Freight's commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions that drive efficiency and reliability across the UAE.

Through this partnership, Etihad Rail Freight will provide first and last-mile services to transport aggregates from Trojan's quarries in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah via its Al Ghail Dry Port rail terminal in RAK to the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD) and Dubai Industrial City (DIC).

Furthermore, Etihad Rail Freight will also offer secure storage services for Trojan General Contracting's products at its Al Ghail Dry Port terminal in RAK, as well as at its terminals in ICAD and DIC.

Commenting on the partnership, Gunther J. Ferk, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, said, "This partnership aligns with our commitment to strengthening the UAE's logistics infrastructure, while prioritising sustainability and safety. By leveraging our National Rail Network and connecting key industrial hubs, we are reducing the reliance on road transport, removing trucks from the roads, and helping in minimising the environmental footprint.

"In doing so, we provide our clients with streamlined, efficient, and reliable transportation options, reinforcing Etihad Rail Freight's role as a key facilitator of economic growth and connectivity within the UAE."

Mohamed Mahmoud, CEO of Trojan General Contracting, said, "This agreement marks a significant milestone in Trojan's journey to enhance operational efficiency and create value for our partners. Now, we are able to streamline our logistics operations, ensuring more effective use of time, resources, and assets."

Since launching operations, Etihad Rail Freight has become an integral part of the UAE's logistics sector, attracting a growing customer base that recognises the power and viability of rail transportation.