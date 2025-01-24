UAE - Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of UAE's national railway network, today (January 23) announced the launch of its new high-speed train that will operate from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. The travel time between the two emirates is likely to be just 30 minutes.

The national train will eventually travel throughout the UAE and towards the border with the Sultanate of Oman. There will also be a regular passenger train that will be rolled out, it stated.

Designed to accommodate approximately 400 passengers, this fleet will incorporate dedicated family-friendly amenities.

Furthermore, the initial four passenger train stations – located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah – will be strategically integrated with existing metro and bus networks to provide a seamless and comprehensive multimodal transportation experience.

Etihad Rail’s ambitious plan features six stations, including Reem Island and Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. Key Dubai stops include Al Maktoum International Airport and Al Jaddaf. The high-speed rail, that will run at 350kmph, marks a significant step forward in enhancing connectivity and sustainability.

The regular-speed passenger train will eventually travel throughout the UAE towards the border with Oman, passing through Mezeira’a, along Liwa Desert and its famous oasis.

There will also be stations in Sharjah and Fujairah, and it will extend to the wider GCC, once the GCC Railway is operational.

It will travel at 200kmph, and can accommodate up to 400 passengers. It has the same rail as the cargo trains, and will have four stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

Over the next five decades, this ambitious project is anticipated to contribute significantly to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with an estimated contribution of AED145 billion ($39.4 billion), remarked Mohammed Al Shehhi, the Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the high-speed train, Al Shehhi said it will help in bolstering the UAE's economic growth.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during a press conference held at Etihad Rail HQ, Al Shehhi emphasised that the high-speed rail network, connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will not only facilitate rapid and convenient travel but also serve as a catalyst for enhanced economic and social integration.

The network will encompass six strategically located stations: Reem Island, Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and stations in proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the Jaddaf area in Dubai, he added.

Al Shehhi further elaborated that the high-speed rail system, operating entirely on electric power, aligns seamlessly with the UAE's national commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship.

This initiative will make a substantial contribution towards achieving the objectives outlined in the “UAE Net Zero 2050' Strategic Initiative.

He also confirmed the successful completion of the tendering process for the high-speed rail project contracts and the subsequent approval of the network designs.

This milestone underscores Etihad Rail's unwavering dedication to the successful implementation of this transformative project, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).