Emirates SkyCargo, the air freight division of Emirates, is expecting an operational growth of up to 8% in 2024, on the strength of UAE’s strong infrastructure and connectivity between airports and seaports, facilitating efficient air-sea cargo movement worldwide, a report said.

While emphasising the UAE's vital role in global trade, Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice-President of Emirates SkyCargo, underscored the achievement of consistent growth rates within the nation's cargo sector, ranging from 20% to 25% annually, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

He attributed this to UAE’s robust infrastructure and seamless connectivity between airports and seaports, facilitating efficient air-sea cargo movement worldwide.

For nearly four decades, Emirates SkyCargo has served as a key facilitator of global trade, connecting people and businesses across six continents through its network of over 140 destinations. The company boasts a modern infrastructure at its cargo hubs, with its main centre located in Dubai.

It has a robust fleet exceeding 250 aircraft, including both passenger and dedicated cargo options. Notably, 70% of their goods are transported efficiently on passenger aircraft, with each carrying at least 20 tonnes of cargo.

Their dedicated fleet consists of 11 Boeing 777F freighters, catering to specialised cargo needs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).