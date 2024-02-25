The Egyptian Ministry of Transport will establish a logistics corridor starting from the Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania, passing through a logistics area and dry port in Tanzania, reaching a dry port and logistics area in Rwanda, as per a statement.

This move aims to facilitate Egyptian exports’ access to Africa as well as foster the Egyptian-African ties.

This announcement came during the Egyptian Minister of Transportation Kamel Al-Wazir’s visit to Rwanda.

