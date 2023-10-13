Egyptian Ministry of Transport has signed an agreement with Egis and Setec, leading international groups in the consulting and mobility sectors, for the second phase of Cairo Metro Line 6 studies.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Transport Minister Kamal El Wazir and the French Ambassador to Egypt Marc Baréty, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Transport (MOT), and the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT).

The Cairo Metro Line 6 Project is a pivotal component of Egypt's comprehensive plan to revolutionise its public transport system.

This ambitious project will extend over 34 km, traversing North to South through various Greater Cairo neighbourhoods, aimed at expanding capacity and providing seamless transportation services for millions of citizens.

The agreement solidifies the commitment to the continued development of Egypt’s public transportation network, a statement said.

The Egis-led JV conducted the first phase of studies for the Cairo Metro Line 6 which plans to alleviate congestion on the existing Cairo Metro Line 1 while granting commuters more choices for efficient travel throughout the city and connecting with the Metro Lines 1, 3, and 4. By expanding and modernising the public transport network, the Egis-Setec JV and the Egyptian Ministry of Transport are collaboratively working towards a sustainable, eco-friendly, and passenger-centric transportation system, it said.

El Wazir said: “As we embark on this visionary project, that not only pledges to transform Cairo’s urban mobility, but also holds the potential to enhance the quality of life for our citizens in profound ways, we take immense pride of this partnership between Egypt and France. We are delighted by this collaboration between Egypt and France with both the Egis-Setec JV as well as the French Treasury.”

