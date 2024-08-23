Egypt - Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone(SCZone) Waleid Gamal El-Dien met with CEO of AP Moller Maersk Keith Svensen, Director of Terminals and Cooperation at APM Terminals Lars Mikael, and Chairman of the Suez Canal Container Terminal Company (SCCT) Steven Yoogalingam to discuss the ongoing development of Container Terminal 2 at East Port Said Port, as per a statement.

The terminal, set to be the first in Egypt to operate fully automatically using green electricity, is progressing on schedule, with completion expected in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

Gamal El-Din also conducted an inspection tour of the East Port Said Integrated Zone, where he reviewed development work at East and West Port Said ports, visited companies operating in the area, and assessed the progress of several key projects.

