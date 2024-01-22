Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir and Ambassador of Italy to Cairo Michele Quaroni signed an agreement for the international transport of goods by towed land vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, using roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) line, as per a statement by the Egyptian side.

The RoRo line is scheduled to be operational during the first half (H1) of 2024.

The two countries also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable easy transport of goods and reduce the cost of transport and travel time between both sides.

Al-Wazir previously unveiled that a logistics zone will be established behind Damietta Port as part of implementing a comprehensive plan to make Egypt a center for global carpentry and logistics.

