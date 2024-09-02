DUBAI - Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has opened two major bridges at Zaa’beel and Al Quoz 1 on Al Khail Road in the direction of Jebel Ali.

The completed bridges span 1,350 metres and have a combined capacity of about 8,000 vehicles per hour. RTA also announced that the completion rate has reached 80 percent in Al Khail Road Development Project, involving the construction of 3,300-metre-long bridges and the widening of lanes stretching over 6,820 metres.

These improvements spread across seven sites on Al Khail Road, covering Al Jaddaf, Business Bay, Zaa’beel, Meydan, Al Quoz 1, Ghadir Al Tair, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The project aims to reduce travel time by 30 percent, increase the capacity of existing intersections and bridges by 19,600 vehicles per hour, enhance traffic efficiency on Al Khail Road, resolve traffic overlaps at flyovers, and ensure continuous and smooth traffic flow.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, stated, "The project aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to continue enhancing the road network infrastructure to support the ongoing development in the emirate. Our goal is to accommodate the needs arising from urban development and population growth and to improve traffic flow, which is guided by the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence."

"Al Khail Road Development Project is a key strategic project aimed at developing parallel and supporting road corridors to Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, and Emirates Road. Al Khail Road is a major arterial road in Dubai, extending from the Business Bay Crossing to its intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It consists of five lanes in each direction, expanding to more than six lanes in some sections," Al Tayer commented.

“The first bridge opened is located at Zaa’beel. It connects traffic from Zaa’beel Palace Street and Oud Metha Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This 700-metre-long bridge has three lanes and a capacity of 4,800 vehicles per hour. The second bridge opened is located at Al Quoz 1. It links traffic from Al Meydan Street to Al Khail Road towards Jebel Ali. This two-lane bridge extends 650 metres and has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour,” Al Tayer added.