Eco Way, a Dubai-based start-up, plans to manufacture and export 30,000 electric bikes to meet the demand to reduce C02 emissions on last mile deliveries in markets including the UAE.

Eco Way, which is the brainchild of Ivan Kroshny will use CATL NCM lithium battery powered bikes, which the company says can withstand the UAE’s hot, arid climate, and contribute to lower emissions.

The company plans to manufacture and export 30,000 electric bikes annually from China, for use initially in the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia and eventually other markets including Indonesia, replacing an equivalent number of gasoline-powered motorcycles.

Eco Way is currently testing 45 electric bikes, and 13 stations with a capacity of 12 replaceable batteries each have been installed.

UAE companies including Fetchr currently offer e-bike last mile services in Dubai.

Neo Mobility last year announced plans to operate 5,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on UAE roads after raising $10 million in seed funding.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

