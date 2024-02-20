DUBAI: Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS), the largest, and most established marine and lifestyle event in the Middle East, is readying its anchor ahead of docking at the iconic Dubai Harbour district from 28 February – 3 March 2024.

Celebrating its landmark 30th edition, the UAE’s most extravagant international boat show will feature more than 1,000 brands and 200+ boats from globally renowned shipyards including Azimut, Sunseeker Gulf, Gulf Craft, Finnmaster, HP Watermakers, Oceano and Althaus Yachts.

With 46 boat launches planned for this year’s event, Dubai International Boat Show, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), continues to build on a three-decade legacy of hosting the world’s largest marine brands in Dubai and providing a sales and networking platform of paramount importance for the largest homegrown manufacturers and global distributors.

IMG Boats is set to make three global launches at the show, while Riviera Boats and Al Fajer are preparing to launch two new boats each. Regional launches are expected from SF Yachts, Williams Tender, Ferretti and many more.

At the event’s press conference, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Senior Advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show, said: “As the Dubai International Boat Show embarks on a new chapter in its illustrious history for its 30th edition this year, the event continues to be a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations and welcoming new maritime companies and brands into the local industry.”

“Having been part of the show since its inception, it has been incredible to witness the show’s growth and enduring power to unite the global maritime industry in Dubai, which is now a magnet for global yachting tourism.

Amplifying its global attraction and reach, the 30th Dubai International Boat Show will welcome exhibitors from more than 55 countries, including four debut nations – Austria, Finland, Sweden and the Republic of Korea.

Leading superyacht manufacturers feature heavily among the 200-plus crafts at the show, including nine members of the Superyacht Builders Association Members (SYBAss), highlighting the event’s commitment to foster representation from the world’s leading shipyards.

The Middle East is currently home to 12.6 per cent of the world’s superyacht fleet while the luxury yacht market is projected to grow in value from US$306 million in 2022 to US$481 million by 2028. With Dubai’s High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) population projected to increase by 39 per cent by 2026, Dubai International Boat Show will play a transformative role in accelerating sales across the regional and international yachting industry.

A total of 400 new companies and brands will join legacy exhibitors at the prestigious annual gathering, including MTM Marine, which will display the Sea-Doo Jet Ski; Cigarette Racing Team, which will launch a new racing yacht from the USA; and Baglietto, a newly-established SYBAss member.

Dubai International Boat Show 2024 is also set to spotlight wider domestic and regional sustainability efforts, including the pioneering Dubai Reef project, announced at COP28 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

As one of the world’s largest marine reef developments, the initiative will contribute to Dubai’s sustainability goals as well as the ongoing acceleration of the emirate’s maritime sector and related sub-sectors.

The annual Dubai Boat Show Leisure Yachting Conference, taking place on February 27, will act as the official curtain raiser for the Dubai International Boat Show, bringing more than 100 key industry leaders from across the globe to deep dive into topics including innovation, regulation, sustainability, and the future of the sector.

The Dubai International Boat Show will set sail from February 28 to March 3, 2024, at the Dubai Harbour. The landmark 30th edition of the event offers an unparalleled platform for industry professionals, and boating, marine and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in the maritime world.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), said: “Our most transformative edition yet, this year’s Dubai International Boat Show will see a gathering of maritime investors, experts and enthusiasts looking to foster collaboration and further the regional maritime industry.

“Honouring a milestone 30th edition, the show aligns with Dubai’s continued evolution as a worldwide leading yachting destination and evidences the emirate’s commitment to driving sustainable practices in the industry by spotlighting changemakers and providing a critical platform for innovation.