Kleindienst Group headquartered in Dubai has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RAK Ports to establish a maritime facility consisting of floating residendes and a giga-yacht in Ras Al Khaimah.

This state-of-the-art shipyard will comprise four sections. The first section called the “Viking” section – will include the design and construction of a 144-metre giga-yacht, the first ever of its kind to be built outside of Europe.

With the construction of this giga-yacht, Ras Al Khaimah will join the ranks of the Netherlands, Germany, and Italy, as the fourth region in the world capable of constructing giga-yachts, and the first destination in the entire GCC region capable of building giga-yachts. Currently there are less than 100 giga-yachts across the entire world.

Groundbreaking venture

Josef Kleindienst, Founder and Chairman of Kleindienst Group, said: "We are thrilled to partner with RAK Ports in this groundbreaking venture. This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing the marine industry and fostering economic growth in the UAE. Ras Al Khaimah's strategic location and conducive investment environment make it an ideal hub for our ambitious maritime and shipbuilding projects."

The second sections of the shipyard include a “Coral Garden” section, which focuses on the construction of The Heart of Europe's first-of-its-kind underwater living experience in the form of the Floating Seahorse Villas, the Floating Venice resort, the Floating Lido hotel, floating solar systems, and – as the name indicates – coral gardens and reefs transported from The Heart of Europe project – a $6 billion six-island destination within The World Islands, located 6 kms off the coast of Dubai.

The “Tug” section will handle the construction of barges, supply, and transportation vessels, with plans to more than double Kleindienst Group’s current fleet. Finally, the “Ferry” section will be dedicated to passenger transportation, fishing boats, as well as sailing and diving boats. With new reef areas in Dubai, the diving industry is set for significant growth. The initial overall scope of work planned includes approximately 200 boats.

World-class infrastructure

Roy Anthony Cummins, CEO RAK Ports, stated: "This partnership aligns with our vision to develop world-class infrastructure and attract leading global enterprises. The establishment of this maritime facility will bring significant economic and employment benefits to the region."

Additionally, Kleindienst Group has also announced that the shipyard will host a Maritime Academy, partnering with best professionals in the industry.

Furthermore, to ensure the delivery of quality and expertise to the highest standards, Kleindienst Group has already established a Supervisory Board, with highly respected members who each have decades of experience and have completed multiple large scale and well-known projects all over the world.

Looking ahead, Kleindienst Group remains committed to further exploring partnership opportunities as it looks to revolutionise innovation and sustainability within the marine sector in the UAE and beyond.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).